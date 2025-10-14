IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF $TCAF

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

