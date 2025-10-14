IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF $SPMB

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

