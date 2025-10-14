SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Aviso Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.9%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $588.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

