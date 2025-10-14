IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,124 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,982 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after purchasing an additional 372,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET opened at $147.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $162.68.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

