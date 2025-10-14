MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 40.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMYT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

MMYT stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $81.84 and a 52 week high of $123.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

