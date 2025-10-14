IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 136,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.84 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

