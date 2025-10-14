IFP Advisors Inc Has $912,000 Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF $BIZD

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 995.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 343.2% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 3.1%

BIZD stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.