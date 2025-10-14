PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.80 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 81.20 ($1.08). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 80.55 ($1.07), with a volume of 727,689 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 110.

The stock has a market capitalization of £338.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,833.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 7.34 EPS for the quarter. PZ Cussons had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PZ Cussons plc will post 13.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Pollard sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78, for a total transaction of £26,256.36. Insiders own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

