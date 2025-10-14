C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.29 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 135.40 ($1.81). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 136.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 479,352 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, C&C Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
C&C Group Stock Performance
About C&C Group
C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.
C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig.
