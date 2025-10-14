Brokerages Set Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) PT at C$5.13

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZDC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

Zedcor Stock Performance

Zedcor Company Profile

CVE ZDC opened at C$5.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.89. Zedcor has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.30 million, a P/E ratio of 297.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

