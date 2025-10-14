Brokerages Set Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC) PT at C$5.13

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZDC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Zedcor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.
Zedcor Stock Performance
Zedcor Company Profile
Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.
