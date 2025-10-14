Reviewing Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telecom Italia and Liberty Global”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $15.88 billion N/A -$660.08 million N/A N/A Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.86 $1.59 billion ($9.77) -1.12

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Liberty Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telecom Italia.

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Liberty Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telecom Italia and Liberty Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 2 1 3 3.17 Liberty Global 2 6 2 0 2.00

Liberty Global has a consensus target price of $14.26, suggesting a potential upside of 30.32%. Given Liberty Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Liberty Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Liberty Global -60.38% -22.64% -10.77%

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.