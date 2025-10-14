Analysts Set Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE) Target Price at $9.80

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Skye Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Skye Bioscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Skye Bioscience from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Skye Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of SKYE opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Skye Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.34.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that Skye Bioscience will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Skye Bioscience news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vii, Llc sold 170,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $582,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,626.06. This trade represents a 74.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 170,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $582,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,626.06. This represents a 74.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,097. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skye Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skye Bioscience by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience Company Profile

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

