Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) PT at $294.20

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.9091.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.30. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. ResMed has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $27,436.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,675.72. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,743 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,514. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,452,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,168.5% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,880,000 after acquiring an additional 350,245 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in ResMed by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after purchasing an additional 324,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,139,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

