IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 5,760 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $10,196,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $4,430,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 365.6% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1,713.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.11. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $30.41.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

