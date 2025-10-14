Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 403.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUV opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $45.34.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

