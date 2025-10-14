Blair William & Co. IL Sells 20,317 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,317 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $1,438,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,214.02. The trade was a 48.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,197,833 shares of company stock worth $594,106,626. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of CCCS opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

