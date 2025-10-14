Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 105,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 64,351 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,071,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $735,328,000 after buying an additional 34,297 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 6,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $343.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.99 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $628.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

