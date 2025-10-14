Blair William & Co. IL Buys 14,069 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.48% of PRA Group worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PRA Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PRA Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in PRA Group by 2,650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $24.00 target price on PRA Group and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PRA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PRA Group Stock Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.45.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 8.10%.The business had revenue of $287.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.