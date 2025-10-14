Callan Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 3,876 Ferguson plc $FERG

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $5,953,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,718,000 after acquiring an additional 205,531 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 37.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $235.02 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $243.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.71.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

