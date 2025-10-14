Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Loop Capital began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. HSBC set a $343.00 target price on Autodesk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $307.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.35 and its 200 day moving average is $294.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.67 and a 12 month high of $329.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.