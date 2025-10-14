Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.01 Million Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov $ZNOV

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov (NYSEARCA:ZNOV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 6.45% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the first quarter worth about $1,746,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov by 22.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr Nov alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Price Performance

ZNOV stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr Nov Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr November (ZNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZNOV was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr Nov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr Nov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.