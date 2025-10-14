Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHI Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

