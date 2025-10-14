Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.20 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April $KAPR

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.75% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 30,377.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after purchasing an additional 658,886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth $4,432,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth $3,295,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS KAPR opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $34.34.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

