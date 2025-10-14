Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,179 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,815,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,201,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,950,000 after buying an additional 421,792 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,262,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after buying an additional 410,340 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,933,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,139,000 after buying an additional 368,544 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 578,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after purchasing an additional 271,551 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.1%

QQQM opened at $247.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $252.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.33.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.