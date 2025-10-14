EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 116.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $205.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $146.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.65. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

