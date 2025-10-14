HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 61,757 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HP were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of HP by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

