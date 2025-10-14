Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 261,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,696 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC now owns 1,144,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 132,482 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 77,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 160,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SCHA opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

