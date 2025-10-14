Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in RH $RH

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of RH worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RH by 67.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in RH by 53.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in RH by 146.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RH by 214.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $472,260.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zelman & Associates dropped their price target on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on RH from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.29.

RH Trading Up 4.7%

NYSE RH opened at $181.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.77. RH has a 12 month low of $123.03 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 113.58%. The company had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

