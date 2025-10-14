Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Waystar worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Waystar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 12,800 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $487,424.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 717,474 shares in the company, valued at $27,321,409.92. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,759,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. This represents a 23.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,622,627 shares of company stock worth $180,829,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Price Performance

Shares of WAY stock opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $270.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

