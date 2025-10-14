Callan Family Office LLC Invests $795,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 12,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

