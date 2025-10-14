West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $262.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.43 and a 52 week high of $352.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.28.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

