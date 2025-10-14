Callan Family Office LLC Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,045,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,591,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 689,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,081,000 after purchasing an additional 241,575 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $75,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $69.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.84.

Insider Activity

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $955.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $448,379.28. This trade represents a 64.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 43,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $2,732,705.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,987.92. This trade represents a 63.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stephens set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cheesecake Factory

About Cheesecake Factory

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.