PTC Inc. $PTC Stake Boosted by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.99. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings raised PTC from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

