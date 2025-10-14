Callan Family Office LLC Raises Position in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 356.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 68,487 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $70.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $390,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,292.80. This represents a 14.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,045 shares of company stock worth $6,547,257. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.