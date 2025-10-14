Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $1,025,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $129,012.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,585.68. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $430,163. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $167.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.50. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.31). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

