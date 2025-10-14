Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 3,543 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 161.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3%

KMB opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average is $131.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.18 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.