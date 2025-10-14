Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public by 38.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Public by 86.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Prudential Public by 29.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in Prudential Public during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Price Performance

NYSE:PUK opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $28.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 117.0%. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

