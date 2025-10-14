Callan Family Office LLC Acquires New Shares in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in OneStream by 51.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in OneStream by 104.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in OneStream by 94.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in OneStream during the second quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in OneStream during the second quarter worth $996,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on OneStream from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on OneStream from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OneStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

OneStream Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 2.08. OneStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. OneStream had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 45.07%.OneStream’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.150 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OneStream

In related news, Director John Kinzer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,945,975. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,385 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneStream

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

Further Reading

