Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV stock opened at $117.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.49 and a 12 month high of $129.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 6.83%.Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

