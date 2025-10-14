US Bancorp DE Sells 3,548 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.20% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3,493.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 203,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,579.20. The trade was a 13.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $309,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,687.89. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 2.2%

FFBC opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 19.41%.The company had revenue of $179.99 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

