Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF $VNQI Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,056.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 486.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

