US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 130.8% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $30.47.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

