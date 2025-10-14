US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 487,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,171,000 after purchasing an additional 110,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $104.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

