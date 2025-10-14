US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in GATX Corporation $GATX

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 66.9% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GATX by 9.5% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in GATX by 6.0% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in GATX by 52.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,709,000 after purchasing an additional 149,950 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $161,877.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,281.95. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.33, for a total value of $2,101,579.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,139.75. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,914 shares of company stock worth $2,953,509 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on GATX and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

GATX Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $170.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. GATX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $130.95 and a fifty-two week high of $178.26. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 19.13%.The firm had revenue of $430.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

