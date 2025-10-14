Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 1,749 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,636,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,348 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,607,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,606,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,504,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 51.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,094,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,871,000 after buying an additional 710,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $49,049,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 price objective on CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.67%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

