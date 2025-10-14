Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 290 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,079.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 281,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 257,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.45 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.78.

In other news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,494 shares of company stock worth $857,593. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

