Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,401 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,930,170.20. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.6%

VRNS stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. B. Riley began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

