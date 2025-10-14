Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $758,000 Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $269.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.34 and a 200-day moving average of $282.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $227.52 and a 52-week high of $313.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 target price (up from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

