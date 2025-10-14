Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,734 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $63.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $67.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.