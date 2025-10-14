Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 1,168 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000.

URNM opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

